Dollywood’s newest coaster set to open on Friday

Big Bear Mountain will be the largest and longest coaster at Dollywood,
Dollywood's longest and newest roller coaster is getting ready to open on Friday
By David Sikes
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood season pass holders are getting a taste of the park’s newest ride, Big Bear Mountain, before it opens to the public.

Dolly Parton announced in August 2022 Dollywood’s largest single-attraction investment in the theme park’s history: Big Bear Mountain.

The cars are inspired by off-road SUVs and feature claw marks and bear-themed “bumper stickers.” The cars will also include in-ride audio, a first for the park.

“Circling Wildwood Grove for nearly two minutes on 3,990 ft. of track, this gigantic coaster is a first of its kind at Dollywood with onboard audio, including music and announcements from Ned Oakley himself,” a spokesperson said.

There will also be 23 different butterfly moments on the coaster, which will be the most on any family coaster in the country, according to a spokesperson.

The project represents part of the $500 million expansion first announced in 2021.

“Big bear is the single largest attraction that Dolly has made us dream up,” a spokesperson said.

As guests board the ride, they are invited to join Wilderness Explorer Ned Oakly on an adventure to find Big Bear, a spokesperson explained.

“Big Bear Mountain is an exciting ride that really is going to be a game changer for us,” said Eugene Naughton, President of the Dollywood Company. “Not only is it the largest coaster we’ve built, but it includes features—like on-board audio—that are new for our company. Big Bear Mountain also expands the footprint of Wildwood Grove and serves as another monumental step in the ongoing investment plan Dolly and I announced in June 2021. She’s keeping me busy. Now that we’ve announced Big Bear Mountain, I’ll start working on the next projects she has lined up for me!”

