Cumberlands, Union baseball headed to NAIA Regionals

By John Lowe
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A pair of rivals are headed to the road to a national championship.

After the Cumberlands and Union won conference championships in baseball, the NAIA announced on Thursday evening where they’ll be playing in regionals.

The Patriots, who enter the postseason with a record of 46-6, already had a regional hosting bid locked up. They’ll take on Reinhardt (Ga.) on Monday at 6 p.m. in their first game. Also in the Williamsburg regional are Mobile (Ala.) and College of Columbia (Mo.).

Union, who won the Appalachian Athletic Conference for the first time since 2006, will travel to Hattiesburg, Mississippi for region play as a four-seed. They’ll take on the fifth-seeded Houston-Victoria Jaguars on Monday at 10 a.m. local time.

