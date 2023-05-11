Betsy Layne softball, Prestonsburg baseball pick up home wins

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a night of tight finishes in Floyd County on Wednesday.

In a back and forth hitting battle, Betsy Layne walked off Knott Central, 14-13, in softball.

Up the road in Prestonsburg, the Blackcats squeezed by region foe Johnson Central, 5-4, in baseball.

See scores from across the mountains below.

BASEBALL

Barbourville 6, Pineville 4

Breathitt County 11, Lee County 0 (5 innings)

Knott Central 13, Magoffin County 2 (5 innings)

Lawrence County 3, Raceland 2 (8 innings)

Letcher Central 4, East Ridge 3 (8 innings)

Madison Central 11, Somerset 1 (6 innings)

Owsley County 19, Cordia 0 (3 innings)

Prestonsburg 5, Johnson Central 4

West Carter 8, Martin County 7

Wolfe County 11, Berea 0 (5 innings)

SOFTBALL

Betsy Layne 14, Knott Central 13

Estill County 14, Lincoln County 7

Letcher Central 3, Lawrence County 2

Magoffin County 18, Elliott County 5

Martin County 7, Floyd Central 1

Middlesboro 11, Pineville 3

Owsley County 15, Menifee County 0 (4 innings)

West Carter 4, Lee County 1

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.