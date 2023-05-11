Betsy Layne softball, Prestonsburg baseball pick up home wins

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a night of tight finishes in Floyd County on Wednesday.

In a back and forth hitting battle, Betsy Layne walked off Knott Central, 14-13, in softball.

Up the road in Prestonsburg, the Blackcats squeezed by region foe Johnson Central, 5-4, in baseball.

See scores from across the mountains below.

BASEBALL

Barbourville 6, Pineville 4

Breathitt County 11, Lee County 0 (5 innings)

Knott Central 13, Magoffin County 2 (5 innings)

Lawrence County 3, Raceland 2 (8 innings)

Letcher Central 4, East Ridge 3 (8 innings)

Madison Central 11, Somerset 1 (6 innings)

Owsley County 19, Cordia 0 (3 innings)

Prestonsburg 5, Johnson Central 4

West Carter 8, Martin County 7

Wolfe County 11, Berea 0 (5 innings)

SOFTBALL

Betsy Layne 14, Knott Central 13

Estill County 14, Lincoln County 7

Letcher Central 3, Lawrence County 2

Magoffin County 18, Elliott County 5

Martin County 7, Floyd Central 1

Middlesboro 11, Pineville 3

Owsley County 15, Menifee County 0 (4 innings)

West Carter 4, Lee County 1

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested after a Magoffin County safety checkpoint
Three people arrested on drug charges at KSP checkpoint
Missing man found dead in Laurel County
Jarrod Edward Moon, 37, of Stone, was reported missing Sunday
Pike County man missing since May 1 found safe
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead in London

Latest News

Renee Abernathy
Kentucky’s first round SEC Softball Tournament game postponed
Mountain News at 6 - Sawyer Thompson
Mountain News at 6 - Sawyer Thompson
Sawyer Thompson signs his letter of intent to go to Marietta College.
Wolfe County’s Sawyer Thompson signs with Marietta College
The Patriot softball team will be the one-seed on their own field in the first round of the...
Cumberlands Softball earns one-seed in Williamsburg regional