Betsy Layne softball, Prestonsburg baseball pick up home wins
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a night of tight finishes in Floyd County on Wednesday.
In a back and forth hitting battle, Betsy Layne walked off Knott Central, 14-13, in softball.
Up the road in Prestonsburg, the Blackcats squeezed by region foe Johnson Central, 5-4, in baseball.
See scores from across the mountains below.
BASEBALL
Barbourville 6, Pineville 4
Breathitt County 11, Lee County 0 (5 innings)
Knott Central 13, Magoffin County 2 (5 innings)
Lawrence County 3, Raceland 2 (8 innings)
Letcher Central 4, East Ridge 3 (8 innings)
Madison Central 11, Somerset 1 (6 innings)
Owsley County 19, Cordia 0 (3 innings)
Prestonsburg 5, Johnson Central 4
West Carter 8, Martin County 7
Wolfe County 11, Berea 0 (5 innings)
SOFTBALL
Betsy Layne 14, Knott Central 13
Estill County 14, Lincoln County 7
Letcher Central 3, Lawrence County 2
Magoffin County 18, Elliott County 5
Martin County 7, Floyd Central 1
Middlesboro 11, Pineville 3
Owsley County 15, Menifee County 0 (4 innings)
West Carter 4, Lee County 1
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.