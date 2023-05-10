Wolfe County’s Sawyer Thompson signs with Marietta College

Sawyer Thompson signs his letter of intent to go to Marietta College.
Sawyer Thompson signs his letter of intent to go to Marietta College.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - College basketball signings in Wolfe County are becoming an annual event.

Sawyer Thompson made it official on Wednesday afternoon, signing with Marietta College to play basketball.

”I’m just grateful to have this opportunity,” Thompson said. “We’ve been blessed enough to have three consecutive years having a kid go off to college and play ball. I’m just super grateful. Not many people get to do it at all and I’m excited for it. It’s going to be hard being a student-athlete at the college level but I’m just grateful to have the opportunity.”

Thompson follows Jaz Johnson and Wilgus Tolson as the third-straight Wolfe County boys basketball player to sign a college scholarship. He was named 14th Region Player of the Year in 2023 and averaged 21.8 points per game.

