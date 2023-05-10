Why you should thank a teacher this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people can easily recall a teacher who made an impact on their life. Teacher Appreciation Week is all about celebrating educators who make a difference.

Guy Shelton has been teaching for five years total, but he’s spent the majority of his time teaching high school students at Knox Catholic High School. He said he became a teacher because he was influenced by one of his teachers growing up.

“I was really impacted by my high school broadcasting teacher. He kind of set the trajectory of my life towards working productions and ESPN and that, and I really enjoyed that, and so I wanted to give that same opportunity and space to students here,” said Shelton.

Shelton the Digital Media Director of Knox Catholic High School said a teacher will always has your back no matter what. He said even on the bad days, he never regrets becoming a teacher.

“There are days where the students don’t want to cooperate or that you just don’t want to be here sometimes, but I feel like that comes with every job,” he said. “What makes it worth it is interacting with the students.”

“The fact that every day I get to come in, interact with the students. I don’t know where they’re going to go, I don’t know what they’re going to do. They may go into this, and that’s awesome, but they may just be passing through on their way to other great opportunities, and I am just glad I get to be a part of that cultivation,” said Shelton.

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8 until the 12 held every year, and it’s a time where students and people from around the community can show how much teachers mean to them.

Shelton said while the duties of a teacher may have changed throughout the years the overall job is the same, helping kids grow and develop to the best of their ability.

What keeps him teaching? “My students, 100 percent the students,” he said.

“I love to teach. We get to be a part of this broadcast family together and get to teach with and then we have an amazing faculty and administration here,” said Shelton.

He enjoys being the Media Director because he and the students get to work hands-on together. Shelton said he’s blessed to be surrounded by such amazing fellow teachers as well, which helps him constantly grow.

“The teachers who are teaching the English class so when my students come in they’re prepared. They know how to talk and how to write, and that really makes my job easier. Then we can partner in that with basic digital skills so that they can write their paper well in English, and they’re not asking how to use Microsoft Word,” said Shelton.

Even if it’s just a week, it’s nice to be recognized for the hard work that all teachers do, Sheldon said.

“There are a lot of days that you feel like no one really sees all the work,” he said. “I’m putting in extra the long hours where I’m here after school, grading projects and working on problem-solving something, and there’s a lot of that that goes into teaching that is kind of the unsung part of the job.”

Shelton said a handwritten note for a teacher saying you appreciate them goes a long way.

You still have a few days to surprise your teacher with a note or a gift to show them support for all they do.

