Tracking scattered rain chances to close out the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Awesome weather continues across the mountains for Wednesday, but some changes are ahead.

Tonight through Thursday night

The forecast remains calm and comfortable into tonight. We stay dry, but clouds will increase across the region. As a result, low temperatures will not be as cool. We fall into the mid-and-upper-50s by Thursday morning.

Most of the region looks dry on Thursday. However, we are tracking the potential for isolated, pop-up showers as the weather pattern turns summerlike. Highs soar into the mid-and-lower-80s under a partly sunny sky.

Into Thursday night, we remain mild and mostly cloudy. Lows fall into the lower-60s. Scattered showers will also be possible.

Mother’s Day Weekend

An unsettled weather pattern continues into Friday and Mother’s Day weekend. It does not look like a washout, but scattered showers will be possible at times.

We stay partly sunny and mild on Friday. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Scattered showers will be possible, so you may need the umbrella at times.

Into Saturday, the forecast does not change much. Scattered showers will be possible. It will not rain all day, but some showers are likely under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures stay in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

On Mother’s Day, scattered rain chances look to stick around under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. If you have any plans with mom, you may need the rain gear at times. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s.

Extended Forecast

Models are trending slightly cooler by early next week as more scattered rain chances continue.

We stay partly to mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures look to reach the mid-70s on both days.

Again, scattered showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday. We will keep an eye on it.

