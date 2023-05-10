Seven arrested on drug charges in Knox County

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A busy day for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office as seven people were arrested for trafficking charges involving methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Tonya Hobbs, 44, of Flat Lick was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, and when a deputy was stuck in the finger with a loaded syringe, she was also charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. The deputy will receive treatment in the coming months.

Two women were arrested at the same residence, including Cailen Newton, 27, of Barbourville, for failure to appear on traffic charges, and Alica Hughes 37, of Barbourville, for a contempt of court charge.

Also arrested were Tommy Hubbard, 52, of Flat Lick, William Tucker, 31, of Flat Lick, Ashley Lunsford, 31, of Hinkle, and Lenny Baker, 50, of Flat Lick.

