Seven arrested on drug charges in Knox County

Drug arrests
Drug arrests(MGN)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A busy day for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office as seven people were arrested for trafficking charges involving methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Tonya Hobbs, 44, of Flat Lick was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, and when a deputy was stuck in the finger with a loaded syringe, she was also charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. The deputy will receive treatment in the coming months.

Two women were arrested at the same residence, including Cailen Newton, 27, of Barbourville, for failure to appear on traffic charges, and Alica Hughes 37, of Barbourville, for a contempt of court charge.

Also arrested were Tommy Hubbard, 52, of Flat Lick, William Tucker, 31, of Flat Lick, Ashley Lunsford, 31, of Hinkle, and Lenny Baker, 50, of Flat Lick.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested after a Magoffin County safety checkpoint
Three people arrested on drug charges at KSP checkpoint
Missing man found dead in Laurel County
Jarrod Edward Moon, 37, of Stone, was reported missing Sunday
Pike County man missing since May 1 found safe
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Ky.
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Ky.
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead in London

Latest News

Jennifer Kay Smith, 31, of London, was arrested for DUI and endangering a minor
London woman charged with DUI, child endangerment
Federal funding available to those impacted by severe weather
FEMA approves nearly $16 million in federal funding for Ky. Division of Emergency Management
Bob Huggins used an anti-gay slur in reference to Xavier students during an interview with...
Bob Huggins to make ‘substantial donation’ to Xavier after anti-gay slur
Photo Courtesy: Morehead Police Department Facebook
Police department dedicates community room to officer killed in shooting