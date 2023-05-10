Rain takes a break for a little while, sunshine returns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We say so long to the rain chances for a couple of days and hello to some sunshine and warmer temps.

Today and Tonight

After a bit of a cool morning, temperatures will soar later today thanks to that bright ball of light in the sky. Most of us will start the day in the 50s before soaring into the upper 70s to near 80 this afternoon. Get outside and do something. It’s going to be nice!

Tonight, look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid-50s for most.

Extended Forecast

I think all of the daytime hours will be dry on Thursday, which is a nice change of pace. Sun and clouds will be the forecast with highs finding their way back into the low 80s. While I think most stay dry on Thursday night, I can’t rule out some spotty showers and storms, especially late. Lows will drop into the low 60s as clouds increase.

Friday looks to stay warm, but I think spotty chances for showers and storms continue off and on throughout the day. Not an all-day washout, but enough to keep the rain gear handy. Highs will top out in the low 80s once again.

Those scattered showers and storms linger through the weekend. Highs will stay in the 80s both days and drop into the mid to upper 60s on Saturday night and stay a little closer to 60 on Sunday night.

We’re watching a potential cooldown early next week. Models are hinting at it, but we’re going to watch a couple more runs to see if it holds true. This one wouldn’t be a major one, but it could, emphasis on could, take our highs back into the 60s. We’ll keep you posted!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

