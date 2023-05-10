Prestonburg’s ‘Rosenberg Square’ celebrates community champions

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg is honoring two of its biggest advocates with a new development downtown.

A new mural adds a splash of color to the city’s former fountain space, paying tribute to Jean and John Rosenberg who moved to the city in the early 1970s and have devoted their careers to education, litigation and the celebration of Appalachian people.

“The Quaker tradition of believing that there’s that of God in every person and that we’re all connected,” Jean said. “And our responsibility is to build the world we want to live in.”

So, the town built the corner to bring their work to life. The colorful mural was painted by Pink Merl Design Co., two best friends (Angelina Record and Chloë Wooton) originally from Hyden. According to tourism officials, the mural includes images of talking and listening heads, showing the conversation and open mindedness the Rosenbergs bring to the community.

“Whose eyes are closed to convey peaceful, inclusive communication regardless of physical appearance,” said Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson. “Additionally, the fantastical ‘sasquatch’ comes in from a few directions. One, the artists kept finding photos of a sasquatch at events when researching our community, much thanks to ‘Craig the Sasquatch’ from The Mountain Muse. Furthermore, it symbolizes the work you both have done throughout your lives to ensure all are represented equally and beautifully, regardless of appearance, status, or background.”

Johnson said the piece also pays homage to the van the family drove during their early years in the area. There is an apple on a flag to depict the work of AppalReD and a starry scene to represent the East Kentucky Science Center- both projects the Rosenbergs were crucial in bringing to life.

“I think it’s even more impressive that you have a Jewish Holocaust survivor’s name up there,” John said.

In the midst of the colors and shapes, there are a few Easter eggs that the Rosenbergs can appreciate.

“A downtown Baptist minister introduced John as saying that John brought diversity to Prestonsburg,” Jean said, recalling a gathering in the area on September 11, 2001. “Until he came, it was only whether you were dipped or sprinkled- in terms of baptism.”

“So they turned that into the ice cream. Dipped and sprinkled,” laughed John, pointing out an ice cream painting in the top of the mural.

“While eclectic, we hope the mural brings about happiness, conversation, creativity, community gathering, and several smiles along the way,” said Johnson. “Just as you two have done for so many.”

The couple said it is an honor to be recognized, but they believe it is only the teamwork and community support that has helped their visions clear and voices boom.

“We’re just very honored to have this square named after us when it could be named after many, many other folks in this county. Many of whom- whose families have been here for several generations,” he said. “We know that this is something very special.”

Officials say the Rosenbergs are too humble to celebrate the recognition, so they welcome the community to celebrate for them.

Rosenberg Square is located across from the Floyd County Judicial Center.

