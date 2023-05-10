Police officer accused of using dead man’s credit card after investigating his death

Authorities in Florida have arrested a police officer who allegedly stole and used a dead man's...
Authorities in Florida have arrested a police officer who allegedly stole and used a dead man's credit card.(Osceola County Corrections)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (CNN) - Florida authorities say a former St. Cloud police officer has been arrested for stealing and using a dead man’s credit card information.

Police said police officer Dianne Ferreira took the man’s information after responding to a medical call in which he died from a cardiac incident.

Ferreira is accused of taking pictures of the man’s credit card and identification as first responders were gathering information about the patient and his wallet was open.

Authorities launched an investigation after a family member noticed fraudulent credit card transactions in April.

Ferreira was immediately relieved of her duties without pay before resigning.

She is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges including credit card fraud.

Ferreira was booked into jail on a $4,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested after a Magoffin County safety checkpoint
Three people arrested on drug charges at KSP checkpoint
Missing man found dead in Laurel County
Jarrod Edward Moon, 37, of Stone, was reported missing Sunday
Pike County man missing since May 1 found safe
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead in London

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Trump, CNN gear up for high-stakes town hall after sex assault verdict
Floyd County ATC
High school students recognized by local fire department
EKY health dept. workers discuss dangers of leaving kids in cars
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
US to limit asylum at Mexico border as COVID-19 restrictions end
NEELEY AND KATE
‘I felt like God put it on my heart to give it all away’: EKY college student gives scholarship to local nonprofit