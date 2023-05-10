Police department dedicates community room to officer killed in shooting

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just more than eight decades to the day of his death, one fallen Kentucky police officer’s family got the chance to attend a special dedication ceremony.

On Tuesday, officials with the Morehead Police Department dedicated a space in their station the John Leslie Ward Community Room.

Officer Ward witnessed a hit-and-run crash on May 9th, 1942 and ended up chasing the suspect for a short time. When the suspect stopped, he opened fire on Ward and a state trooper, killing the officer and seriously injuring the trooper. The trooper managed to return fire and kill the suspect.

Ward left his wife and nine children behind. Several of those surviving family members joined police officers and city officials for the ceremony at the station.

