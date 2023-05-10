Nearly $800,000 donated to non-profits during 2023 Kentucky Gives Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The numbers are in and records were broken.

Officials with the Kentucky Nonprofit Network say in the 24 hours the 11th annual Kentucky Gives Day took place, $776,382 was donated to 232 nonprofit organizations across the state.

More than 3,500 donors made more than 4,400 donations through the kygives.org website.

In our region, here were some of the organizations that raised at least $500:

Red Bird Mission, Inc. & Clinic, Inc. in Leslie County $20,255

Hindman Settlement School $14,172

Kentucky Natural Lands Trust $7,155

Kentucky Heartwood $4,005

Pine Mountain Settlement School $1,410

Southeastern Kentucky Rehabilitation Industries $950

AppalReD Legal Aid $810

Appalshop, Inc. $710

Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center $695

