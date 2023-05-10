Louisville Orchestra set to perform in Eastern Kentucky as part of statewide tour

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Three performances are scheduled in Eastern Kentucky next week as the Louisville Orchestra tours the Commonwealth.

The concert, titled ‘In Harmony – The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra’, will include full orchestra performances.

On Wednesday, May 17, the tour will stop in Prestonsburg. The concert will take place at the Mountain Arts Center at 7:00 p.m. The orchestra will also stop at the Floyd County Public Library at 4:00 p.m.

A concert is also scheduled in Pikeville on Thursday, May 18. It will take place at the Appalachian Wireless Arena at 7:00 p.m. The orchestra also plans to stop at Pikeville Gazebo at noon and hold a children’s performance at the Pike County Public Library at 2:00 p.m.

On Friday, May 19, the orchestra will make a stop in Harlan County. A concert is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Harlan County High School. At noon, the tour plans to stop at the Gazebo on the Courthouse Lawn in Harlan.

All performances are free. You can find ticket information here.

“The performances will be a celebration of Kentucky and Americana, the traditional and the new, the spirited and the serene. Kentucky elements take center stage in the program,” a news release read.

Music Director Teddy Abrams said he is excited to build connections across the state through the arts.

“With the ‘In Harmony’ tour, the Louisville Orchestra becomes the only orchestra in the United States committed to traveling to every corner of its state to partner in performance with artists across our communities,” Abrams said. “There is no so-called urban-rural divide in music. Art and music transcend geographic boundaries. We couldn’t be more excited to share our treasured work with our fellow Kentuckians in their hometowns and home counties.”

