London woman charged with DUI, child endangerment

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police arrested a London woman Thursday night for reportedly driving under the influence and endangering a minor.

Jennifer Kay Smith, 31, of London, was stopped with expired tags and police noted she appeared lethargic and slurred her words.

The officer also noticed a 10-year-old child sitting on the lap of a male passenger with no seatbelt in the front seat.

Smith was arrested for driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of a minor and traffic charges. She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.