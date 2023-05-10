London woman charged with DUI, child endangerment

Jennifer Kay Smith, 31, of London, was arrested for DUI and endangering a minor
Jennifer Kay Smith, 31, of London, was arrested for DUI and endangering a minor(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police arrested a London woman Thursday night for reportedly driving under the influence and endangering a minor.

Jennifer Kay Smith, 31, of London, was stopped with expired tags and police noted she appeared lethargic and slurred her words.

The officer also noticed a 10-year-old child sitting on the lap of a male passenger with no seatbelt in the front seat.

Smith was arrested for driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of a minor and traffic charges. She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

