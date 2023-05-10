Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

A Lincoln County woman is thankful to be alive after the quick thinking and action of her husband.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County woman is thankful to be alive after the quick thinking and action of her husband.

We spoke to the man who is preaching the life-saving skills of CPR and urging others to make sure their trained in case of an emergency.

On an interstate just outside of St. Louis, Missouri, Jason Boyle was rushing to get help for his unresponsive wife.

“I remember, ‘Jason, you’ve got to stop where people can see you,’” Jason said.

The man from Lincoln County had no idea where he was or what was wrong with Beth.

“She was talking and then out instantly,” Jason said.

But years of nursing and EMT training kicked in for the UK grad, who could tell, she was in full cardiac arrest.

“I just pulled out in the middle of traffic,” Jason said. “I’ll be honest with you. I had to make a scene.”

Good Samaritans quickly rushed over, calling 911 while he performed CPR.

Then, an officer arrived and provided an AED.

“He turned it on as I got everything placed, and he said, it’s advising shock. I said, ‘You pour it to her,’” Jason said. “I can remember. That’s a country term.”

The couple was headed home to Kentucky from a bodybuilding competition.

Now, they were headed to a hospital to figure out why Beth kept flatlining.

She suffered cardiac arrest three times on Sunday.

The gravity of the situation was sinking in.

“All the things that would flood your mind in something like this with a five-year-old and a nine-year-old at home,” Jason said.

The 40-year-old is now stable and under the watchful care of ICU doctors in Illinois.

Now, the couple has been battling insurance for a special vest that will keep an eye on her heart and provide the necessary shocks if it happens again, all while they try and work their way back home to the Bluegrass.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested after a Magoffin County safety checkpoint
Three people arrested on drug charges at KSP checkpoint
Missing man found dead in Laurel County
Jarrod Edward Moon, 37, of Stone, was reported missing Sunday
Pike County man missing since May 1 found safe
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead in London

Latest News

Local officials hope the newest round of disaster relief funding will help keep folks from...
Floyd County officials discuss importance of recent disaster relief grants
flooding
Mountain News at 6 - CDBG Grants
Many people can easily recall a teacher who made an impact on their life. Teacher Appreciation...
Why you should thank a teacher this week
Elkhorn Community Church began a remodel, using some of its excess space to create a...
Community, congregation celebrate ribbon cutting for Pike County home repair program
Floyd County ATC
High school students recognized by local fire department