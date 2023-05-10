KY gubernatorial candidates round out EKY visits before primary election

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fifteen candidates are vying for the role of Kentucky Governor, with 12 of those candidates aiming for the republican nomination.

Several of the Kentucky republican gubernatorial candidates are making stops across the mountains before the primary election on Tuesday, May 16.

Kelly Craft was scheduled to make stops in Rockcastle, Clay and Boyd Counties on Wednesday, but will not be back in Eastern Kentucky before the election.

She will be campaigning with Texas Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday in Louisville and Richmond.

Daniel Cameron was in Frankfort on Wednesday for a “It Saves to Know” missing child awareness event. He is not expected to be back in Eastern Kentucky before the primary.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles will be making stops in Whitley, Laurel and Rockcastle Counties on Thursday.

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck will go on a 24-hour blitz across the state on Monday, May 15, with stops scheduled in London, Manchester, Jackson and Paintsville.

WYMT reached out to State Auditor Mike Harmon and attorney and Northern Kentucky native Eric Deters but have not heard back from them as far as their plans between now and the election.

