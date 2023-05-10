‘Keep praying’: Officer Nickolas Wilt transferred to begin rehabilitation, LMPD says

By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said “positive news” has come in for Officer Nickolas Wilt as he has been transferred to begin the rehabilitation process on Wednesday.

The update came from LMPD on Wednesday afternoon, stating while it is a long battle ahead for Wilt, the department is excited to have gotten to this point.

“Nick will keep fighting while we continue to keep praying,” LMPD said in a tweet.

Wilt was one of two officers who first responded to the Old National Bank shooting on April 10, along with Officer Cory “CJ” Galloway.

When the officers arrived at the location, Wilt was shot in the head while Galloway received a minor injury. Galloway was since released from the hospital.

Wilt has been hospitalized in critical condition for the past month, but on May 8, Wilt’s family said his condition has been improving and that he has been officially removed from a ventilator and other life-sustaining equipment.

Family said WIlt also showed neurological improvement and is able to follow some commands.

Louisville Metro Police Foundation is asking for continued support for Wilt’s family and is collecting donations for medical expenses. For more information and to donate, click or tap here.

