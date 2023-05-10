‘I felt like God put it on my heart to give it all away’: EKY college student gives scholarship to local nonprofit

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Alice Lloyd College student Neeley Green was recently awarded the Ella M. Geddes Servant Leadership Award, chosen through nominations from faculty and staff.

The scholarship awarded Greene $100 to give to a charity and $200 to keep.

“I felt like God put it on my heart to give it all away. So, the next step was deciding who to give it to and I thought of Kate. I was here during the flood, and I saw how much people started to rely on her and how much she’s helping people,” Greene said.

She gave all of the money to Kate’s Food Tent because Greene said she has been in a similar situation.

“When I was eight, we actually lost our house in a fire. It really meant a lot when people brought us warm meals because we lived in a hotel for a while and we didn’t have a kitchen so we couldn’t really make food ourselves,” she said.

Kate Clemons said she is blown away by her generosity and said it gives her hope that there are young people like Neeley Greene in the world.

“I just can’t really comprehend someone of that age group being that selfless. The fact that she’s so young. She believes in what we’re doing. She chose to give up the full amount to it as a college student, and that she understands what the program represents. It’s more than a warm meal it’s about providing hope,” Clemons said.

On Wednesday, Greene’s peers showed up to help at the tent. Director of Campus Ministry, Mary Turner said she is the type of person that inspires people to always put others before themselves.

“Neeley is truly a remarkable person. I think her character sets her out among anybody else because she is so caring and giving of others. She always puts others before herself,” Turner said.

Greene added that she hopes Alice Lloyd, Kate and Knott Countians know how special they are to her.

“I’m not from here but I definitely have found a home, and you know this place has become a home and it’s just really special to me,” Greene said.

The campus ministry at Alice Lloyd has also made the decision to match Neeley’s gift going to Kate’s Food Tent.

Greene is also WYMT’s Future Focus Intern.

