High school students recognized by local fire department

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 60 high school students spent the last part of their school year helping out a fire department.

Students from the Floyd County Area Technical Center worked on electrical wiring and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at the Left Beaver Volunteer Fire Rescue.

ATC Principal Dr. Jeff Shannon said the students worked together and put in thousands of feet of conduit and wiring.

“It was an Excellent opportunity for our students to gain some experience, on the job experience, to build their resume and get those fine skills needed,” he said.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd said that the project started out as a way to save money.

“The work that they have done here, the students in both electrical and HVAC to wire this facility and do all of the HVAC for them, has saved them 40 to 50 thousand dollars and it gave our students the hands on experience that they need to make sure this is what they want to do for a career when they leave,” she explained.

Assistant Fire Chief Ben Meade said the group did a perfect job on the project.

“The quality of work that these students and the structures they put in here, is top notch. It looks like it has been professionally done,” he said.

Meade said that they needed a new fire station in that area to better serve the community that does not have a fire station nearby.

ATC Senior Cameron Kilgore said he is extremely thankful for the work the group has done.

“It is nice to step back and look at what we have done here, it is just a good feeling after we have done all of this work that it ended up help benefit the community,” he explained.

Dr. Shannon said it is important that they recognize the hard work put into this project.

“For them being able to see what they have done, the fruits of their labor being put out there for the community. Driving by this road here and seeing this place in action, is also an excellent motivator and something the students should really be proud of,” he said.

He said that they hope to have carpentry students come and finish the work they started.

