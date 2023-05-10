Floyd County officials discuss importance of recent disaster relief grants

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In late April, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $100 million in funding through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in the form of Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for disaster relief.

Starting May 1, those applications have opened for homeowners in eligible counties.

Floyd County was one of many counties where homeowners were eligible to apply for the CDBG program after flooding rock communities in March 2021 and July 2022.

“It was a devastating event that we went through. It’s changed our lives forever. It’s changed the landscape of some of these communities forever,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.

For many homeowners, in Floyd County or other surrounding Eastern Kentucky counties, this meant they were impacted by natural disasters twice in less than 18 months.

“Sadly, a lot of the people when we worked the flood in March 2021, I saw the same people in July 2022, so a lot of it is duplication,” said Missy Allen, Co-Chair of the Floyd County Long-Term Recovery Group (LTRG).

The CDBG program will award some homeowners as much as $200,000 for home repair and rebuild, which officials hope will help keep folks in the communities they call home.

“With the resources and the funding that’s going to be available,” said Judge Williams, “it’s going to afford us an opportunity to help these folks in getting quality housing here in Floyd County and they’ll have something that they’ll be proud of, and a new home going forward.”

Applications for eligible counties are available on the Department of Local Government’s website, or you can contact your county’s Judge-executive’s office or emergency management office for more information.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.