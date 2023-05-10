EKY recovery center adds men’s facility and PICC line services to campus

By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Beacons of Hope, also known as BOH, addiction recovery campus in Hazard recently opened two new elements of its program.

The BOH men’s facility and the program’s peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC line) center are now welcoming clients.

The campus’ staff said the PICC line facility will help to provide several services that would otherwise be offered in a medical setting.

They added that the men’s facility can open doors to the campus through welcoming couples in recovery and possibly families in the future.

”You get a lot of couples out there struggling with addiction and a lot of them don’t want to separate and go real far apart from each other,” said Steven sparks, BOH Utilization Review and Peer Support. “I think it helps, especially bringing people like that in because they’re just right here on campus together, even though they can’t interact with each other, but they might recover in the same vicinity.”

Staff members added that they plan to host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newest additions later this summer.

