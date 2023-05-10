EKY health dept. workers discuss dangers of leaving kids in cars

(Dakota news now)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the weather warming up, it is crucial that those with young children and pets are careful not to leave them unattended in cars, especially for long periods of time.

Those with the Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) said children’s bodies heat up three to five times faster than adult bodies.

With how quickly a parked car can warm up during a hot day, a child spending an extended amount of time in a car with no air conditioning can be fatal.

“In the first 10 minutes, the car is going to heat up 19 degrees. So, in ten minutes, instead of being 70 degrees, it is 89 degrees,” said Emma Davidson, KRDHD Child Care Health Consultant. “Within an hour, that car is 104 degrees. If that car is 104 degrees and a child is in there, that is a danger level and a level that will cause a child to have a heatstroke.”

Davidson said if you see a child unattended in a car on a hot day, the Good Samaritan Law may protect you if you choose to help the child get out.

