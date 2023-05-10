EKU moving Spring 2023 commencement ceremonies to different location

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Due to anticipated inclement weather, Eastern Kentucky University’s spring commencement ceremonies have been moved indoors to the Baptist Health Arena at Alumni Coliseum this Friday, May 12, 2023.

In addition, there will be three ceremonies scheduled to honor graduates from the university’s six academic colleges.

The schedule is as follows:

9 a.m. Commencement Ceremony

College of Letters, Arts, and Social Sciences

College of Business

1:30 p.m. Commencement Ceremony

College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

College of Health Sciences

6 p.m. Commencement Ceremony

College of Justice, Safety, and Military Science

College of Education and Applied Human Sciences

In all, EKU is recognizing 2,044 graduates: 118 certificates, 57 associate degrees, 1,465 bachelor’s degrees, 355 master’s degrees, 19 post-master’s certificates and 30 doctoral degrees.

According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, 67% of EKU graduates are employed in Kentucky one year after graduation—the highest among Kentucky’s public institutions.

Guests can attend the commencement ceremonies on a first-come-first-serve basis.

In the unlikely event Baptist Health Arena at Alumni Coliseum reaches guest capacity, guests will be instructed to go to the EKU Center for the Arts on 838 Hall Drive to watch the ceremonies through live stream.

Guests may park in the Alumni Coliseum parking lot with overflow parking available at the EKU Center for the Arts. Transportation will be provided to shuttle guests from overflow parking to Alumni Coliseum.

Individuals who cannot attend may watch the ceremonies through livestream. A link to the livestream will be available at www.eku.edu on the day of commencement.

EKU’s spring 2023 commencement ceremony website provides updated information about each ceremony, campus maps and visitor information.

