Cumberlands Softball earns one-seed in Williamsburg regional

The Patriot softball team will be the one-seed on their own field in the first round of the...
The Patriot softball team will be the one-seed on their own field in the first round of the NAIA Softball National Championship(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Patriot softball team will be the one-seed on their own field in the first round of the NAIA Softball National Championship.

After being chosen to host one of the ten nationwide Opening Rounds, Cumberlands earned the regional one-seed and will be joined by Indiana Wesleyan, Madonna and South Carolina Beaufort.

The Patriots won the Mid-South Conference regular season and tournament titles, finishing the regular season undefeated in conference play and third in the national NAIA standings.

UC will play USC Beaufort on Wednesday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m. The Opening Round sites are double-elimination, with one team from each site moving on to the NAIA World Series.

