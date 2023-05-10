Bracket set for high school baseball and softball state tournaments

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The regional draw for the high school baseball and softball tournaments has set this year’s bracket.

Both tournaments will be held June 1-10 at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park and John Cropp Stadium.

In the baseball tournament, Region 16 will face Region 11. Region 15 will face Region 10. Region 12 will face Region 2. Region 13 will face Region 5. Region 14 will face Region 4. The entire bracket is below.

2023 Clark's Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament Bracket (KHSAA)

Corbin, Hazard and Johnson Central represented the mountains in the 2022 state baseball tournament.

In the softball tournament, Region 16 will face Region 1. Region 15 will face Region 9. Region 13 will face Region 3. Region 14 will face Region 12. The entire bracket is below.

2023 Clark's Pump-N-Shop Softball State Tournament Bracket (KHSAA)

Corbin, Estill County and Johnson Central represented the mountains in the 2022 state softball tournament.

