Bengals to visit Chiefs in Week 17 for AFC Championship game rematch

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play in the second quarter of the AFC...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play in the second quarter of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs led 13-6 at halftime.(SAM GREENE/THE ENQUIRER)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals announced Wednesday that they will play the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.

The New Year’s Eve game will be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m.

This is one of the “hottest rivalries” in the AFC, according to Bengals Senior Writer Geoff Hobson.

The Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC championship in 2022, but Kansas City came out on top in 2023 with a last-second kick that ended the game 23-20 and later allowed them to advance to the Super Bowl and win.

Cincinnati will not play any overseas games this season.

The Bengals’ full regular-season schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m.

