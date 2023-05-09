Wayne County drug bust results in arrest of long-time suspect

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAYNE CO., Ky. (WYMT) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a long-time suspect of narcotic sales.

Candice Nevels, of Monticello, was arrested for first-degree trafficking and several possession charges on Monday.

Authorities became aware of a drug deal that would take place in a Monticello parking lot and were able to conduct a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle. Deputy K-9 Dunya conducted a search and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Deputies found a handgun, two large bags of what later tested positive as 154.13 grams of methamphetamine, two scales, several pulls and a glass pipe.

Nevels was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

