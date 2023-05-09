Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash Monday afternoon left one dead in Laurel County.

Sheriff John Root reported that two vehicles collided head-on on Tomcat Trail when the car traveling east crossed the center line.

Shaina Laster, 44, of London, died shortly after being transported by ambulance to St. Joseph London.

The other driver, Kara Smith, 31, of London, was also transported to St. Joseph London with injuries. She had three children in the car, and it is not known if they were injured.

