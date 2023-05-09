Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead in London

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash Monday afternoon left one dead in Laurel County.

Sheriff John Root reported that two vehicles collided head-on on Tomcat Trail when the car traveling east crossed the center line.

Shaina Laster, 44, of London, died shortly after being transported by ambulance to St. Joseph London.

The other driver, Kara Smith, 31, of London, was also transported to St. Joseph London with injuries. She had three children in the car, and it is not known if they were injured.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the release, a student at Whitley North Elementary School injured a classmate with...
SEKY student brought knife to elementary school, hurt classmate
Conner McGuire, 25.
Motorcyclist facing murder charge after Ky. police chase
crash
KSP investigating deadly crash in Clay County
Three people were arrested after a Magoffin County safety checkpoint
Three people arrested on drug charges at KSP checkpoint
The vehicle was found near County Farm Road, having collided with a tree
London crews respond to abandoned wrecked vehicle

Latest News

ELKHORN FLOODING FEB 2023
President Biden approves disaster declaration for 22 Kentucky counties
Denny Crum, legendary Louisville basketball coach, dies at 86
The Sheriff’s Office says that Ryan King has mental disabilities and was last seen in a red...
Golden Alert issued for missing London man
Candice Nevels, of Monticello, was arrested for first-degree trafficking and several possession...
Wayne County drug bust results in arrest of long-time suspect