Two people facing multiple charges in escape case

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a weekend arrest in Laurel County.

It happened Sunday morning just before 11 a.m. at a home on Old Crab Orchard Road just north of London.

Sheriff deputies were looking for a man that had escaped custody on Saturday.

Following an investigation into the incident, police discovered one of the people they had already interviewed about the escapee had lied to them about knowing where the original suspect, Dakota Smith, 26, of Pittsburg, was.

When police arrived at the home, they found Smith and a woman, Bridgette Hodges, 34, London, inside a building on the property. Officials say they were both intoxicated at the time.

During the arrest, police say Smith briefly struggled with them, kicking one deputy in the leg.

Dakota Smith is charged with public intoxication, escape, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and several other outstanding warrants.

Bridgette Hodges is charged with public intoxication, hindering prosecution or apprehension, criminal trespassing and possession of burglary tools.

Both were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

