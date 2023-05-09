Three-person drug ring arrested in Williamsburg after hotel search

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were arrested Saturday after Williamsburg Police searched a hotel.

The arrests began with a traffic stop on US Highway 25-S where Jesse Poore, 50, of Jellico, Tenn., was found in possession of fentanyl.

Officials were led to a room at the Williamsburg Budget Inn Motel and found more fentanyl, arresting two of Poore’s conspirators.

Poore was arrested for conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, engaging in organized crime, possession of fentanyl and traffic violations.

Carla King, 44, of Jellico, Tenn., was also arrested for conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and engaging in organized crime. King was also served with a warrant for non-payment of court fines.

Bobby Bowlin Jr., 50, of Jellico, Tenn., was also arrested for conspiracy to traffic fentanyl.

All three were taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.