Scattered storms continue for a little while before taking a break for a couple of days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few strong storms are still possible as we head through the first part of the morning, but chances should start moving out later today.

Today and Tonight

You may have to dodge a few scattered showers and storms this morning, so keep that rain gear handy. Most of us will wake up around the 60-degree mark. I think most of the action moves out by early this afternoon. Some pockets of rain early could be heavy so keep an eye out for some localized high water issues for a bit. Skies will gradually clear later today and highs will top out in the mid-70s.

Tonight, as the weak front moves through, look for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will drop into the lower 50s.

Extended Forecast

The rain takes a break for Wednesday and most of Thursday and temperatures rebound into the upper 70s and low 80s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds both days. Rain chances will likely return late Thursday, unfortunately. They should be scattered, so that’s better than nothing. Lows Wednesday night will drop into the mid to upper 50s and only drop into the low to mid-60s Thursday night.

It’s almost a summer-like pattern starting Friday and carrying us into next week with highs in the 80s through the weekend and scattered chances for showers and storms all three days.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.