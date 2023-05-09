Pulaski County boat business heavily damaged in weekend fire

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The owners of one Southern Kentucky business are picking up the pieces after a weekend fire.

Officials with Idle Time Marine in the Bronston community of Pulaski County posted about the Saturday afternoon fire on their Facebook page.

In the post, they said the business was already closed when the fire started and no one was hurt.

The post goes on to state that they do not have any estimates of damage but it “does appear to be extreme.”

Owners said in the post they plan to rebuild and come back better than before and they are already looking for ways to continue sales and service.

They also thanked all of the firefighters and first responders who came to help get the fire out.

