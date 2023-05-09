President Biden approves disaster declaration for 22 Kentucky counties

(WYMT) - After severe storms that resulted in heavy wind, flooding, landslides and mudslides hit Kentucky in February, President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration in 22 counties.

The counties included in the declaration are Bell, Breathitt, Caldwell, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Hart, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Whitley and Wolfe.

Local governments and nonprofit organizations can access federal funding to repair or even replace facilities damaged by the February storms.

