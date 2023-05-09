Police: 2-year-old Texas girl killed in drive-by shooting

Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting. (KENS via CNN)
By KENS Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KENS) - Police in Texas believe they have a lead on a suspect in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 2-year-old girl.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the shots fired call came in around 1:30 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found 2-year-old Mackenzie Hernandez-Garcia dead in a home on the city’s north side.

“This was a pathetic act by someone who really didn’t care who was going to be hurt inside that house, who could have been hurt inside that house,” McManus said. “A 2-year-old baby, who happened to be standing in front of the door, was struck down.”

Five other children between 2 and 6 years old were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt. McManus said it appears a woman in the house was babysitting neighborhood children, but that information could change.

Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting. McManus said that as far as police know, the children in the house were not the intended targets.

McManus said police have information on a potential suspect and are working to track down that individual, who has not been identified.

Police shared a photo of a black Chevy truck they believe was involved in the shooting. They say it appears to have chrome rims and a temporary license plate.

McManus said Child Protective Services was notified about the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KENS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the release, a student at Whitley North Elementary School injured a classmate with...
SEKY student brought knife to elementary school, hurt classmate
Conner McGuire, 25.
Motorcyclist facing murder charge after Ky. police chase
crash
KSP investigating deadly crash in Clay County
File Graphic
Two boys found safe after reportedly taking relative’s truck, driving away
The vehicle was found near County Farm Road, having collided with a tree
London crews respond to abandoned wrecked vehicle

Latest News

Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting.
'A pathetic act': Police chief speaks after toddler killed in drive-by shooting
Jonathan shell is on the ballot next week, hoping to secure the Republican nomination for...
Kentucky Ag Commissioner candidate makes campaign stop in Pikeville
shell
Jonathan Shell
Drugs in Jail - Chandler 11
Drugs in Jail - Chandler 11