Perry Central softball and Hazard baseball both pick up wins
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central beat Paintsville 11-1 and Hazard downs Betsy Layne 8-0 in today’s mountain scoreboard.
BASEBALL:
Bell County, 8, Barbourville, 7, (8 innings)
Buckhorn, 21, Red Bird, 14
Clay County, 9, Williamsburg, 0
Corbin, 10, Wayne County, 1
Hazard, 8, Betsy Layne, 0
Henry Clay, 6, North Laurel, 1
Johnson Central, 11, Belfry, 7
Lawrence County, 5 , Pikeville, 4
Lewis County, 17, Morgan County, 4, (5 innings)
Middlesboro, 18, Lynn Camp, 1, (3 innings)
Paintsville, 4, Floyd Central, 2
Perry County Central, 2, Estill County, 1
Powell County, 12, Magoffin County, 2, (6 innings)
Prestonsburg, 12, Pike County Central, 2, (5 innings)
Somerset, 3, Knox Central, 1
Wolfe County, 3, Owsley County, 2
SOFTBALL:
Belfry, 12, Hazard, 11
Bryan Station, 3, Estill County, 1
Clinton County, 17, Southwestern, 5, (6 innings)
Jackson County, 15, Barbourville, 1, (6 innings)
Jenkins, 17, Red Bird, 0, (3 innings)
Johnson Central, 8, Shelby Valley, 2
Knox Central, 12, Harlan, 3
Leslie County, 16, Buckhorn, 1, (4 innings)
Lincoln County, 5, Whitley County, 4
Martin County, 10, Betsy Layne, 0, (5 innings)
Middlesboro, 15, Bell County, 1, (5 innings)
North Laurel, 6, Corbin, 1
Owsley County, 13, Prestonsburg, 3, (5 innings)
Perry County Central, 11, Paintsville, 1, (5 innings)
Somerset Christian School, 11, Williamsburg, 1, (6 innings)
Wolfe County, 5, George Rogers Clark, 2
