Perry Central softball and Hazard baseball both pick up wins

Perry Central - Paintsville softball
Perry Central - Paintsville softball(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central beat Paintsville 11-1 and Hazard downs Betsy Layne 8-0 in today’s mountain scoreboard.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

BASEBALL:

Bell County, 8, Barbourville, 7, (8 innings)

Buckhorn, 21, Red Bird, 14

Clay County, 9, Williamsburg, 0

Corbin, 10, Wayne County, 1

Hazard, 8, Betsy Layne, 0

Henry Clay, 6, North Laurel, 1

Johnson Central, 11, Belfry, 7

Lawrence County, 5 , Pikeville, 4

Lewis County, 17, Morgan County, 4, (5 innings)

Middlesboro, 18, Lynn Camp, 1, (3 innings)

Paintsville, 4, Floyd Central, 2

Perry County Central, 2, Estill County, 1

Powell County, 12, Magoffin County, 2, (6 innings)

Prestonsburg, 12, Pike County Central, 2, (5 innings)

Somerset, 3, Knox Central, 1

Wolfe County, 3, Owsley County, 2

SOFTBALL:

Belfry, 12, Hazard, 11

Bryan Station, 3, Estill County, 1

Clinton County, 17, Southwestern, 5, (6 innings)

Jackson County, 15, Barbourville, 1, (6 innings)

Jenkins, 17, Red Bird, 0, (3 innings)

Johnson Central, 8, Shelby Valley, 2

Knox Central, 12, Harlan, 3

Leslie County, 16, Buckhorn, 1, (4 innings)

Lincoln County, 5, Whitley County, 4

Martin County, 10, Betsy Layne, 0, (5 innings)

Middlesboro, 15, Bell County, 1, (5 innings)

North Laurel, 6, Corbin, 1

Owsley County, 13, Prestonsburg, 3, (5 innings)

Perry County Central, 11, Paintsville, 1, (5 innings)

Somerset Christian School, 11, Williamsburg, 1, (6 innings)

Wolfe County, 5, George Rogers Clark, 2

