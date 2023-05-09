One week until primary election day in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is one week away.

The race for governor is one of the biggest items on the ballot.

“Over the last couple of decades, we’ve had a serious transition in Kentucky politics between a system that was still dominated by the Democrats to a system that’s mostly dominated by Republicans. It makes perfect sense that now that it seems to be the Republicans’ moment that they’re going to have a whole bench-clearing brawl for the nomination,” said UK Political Science Professor Dr. Stephen Voss.

Debates among the candidates have gotten heated at times, but not all of them have been present. The two front runners, Daniel Cameron and Kelly Craft, have only shared a stage once during the campaign.

“Candidates are more or less open to participating in debates depending on how certain their victory is,” said Dr. Voss. “I mean, people who are behind challengers are almost always willing to debate and willing to do it as often as possible because they are looking for anything that can change the balance of support in the election.”

However, Dr. Voss says most people watching the debates already know how they are going to vote, but the voters more easily swayed are typically the ones seeing clips of the debate secondhand.

Campaign ads also play a large role in reaching these less committed voters. The front runners and their supporters have been running negative ads against one another.

“Negative advertising is effective,” said political strategist TJ Litafik. “It has its role in politics to draw contrast with your opposition, but you run the risk of also turning some voters off with ads that are over the top in some way or if voters perceive it as a cheap shot.”

Other candidates, including Ryan Quarles and Alan Keck, have spoken against these negative ads.

Litafik says since the Secretary of State is predicting a low voter turnout, this race could go a number of ways.

“I think that there’s a path to victory for all three of the front runners [Daniel Cameron, Kelly Craft, and Ryan Quarles], and I think Eric Deters has the opportunity to be a wild card,” said Litafik.

The primary is May 16. early voting begins May 11 at Kroger field.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.