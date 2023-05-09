National Fentanyl Awareness Day emphasizes prevention and education in SEKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Center for Disease Control reported fentanyl is more involved in the deaths of young people under 50 than heart disease, cancer, accidents or anything else.

National Fentanyl Awareness Day is May 9, emphasizing education about the substance that is often found laced in other drugs.

“For young people I would tell them any prescription they are seeing online, I would assume it’s Fentanyl,” said Nancy Hale with Operation Unite.

Hale said people are consuming fentanyl and often not even knowing the drugs they bought online were laced with it. She said it takes as little as two milligrams to cause a deadly overdose.

“It isn’t only the prescription pills laced with fentanyl,” she said. “Fentanyl is showing up in common street drugs. Cocaine and Heroin.”

Operation Unite has resources that people statewide can access by calling 1-833-8-KY-HELP.

