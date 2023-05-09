National Fentanyl Awareness Day emphasizes prevention and education in SEKY

National Fentanyl Awareness Day is May 9, emphasizing education about the substance that is...
National Fentanyl Awareness Day is May 9, emphasizing education about the substance that is often found laced in other drugs.(Arizona's Family)
By Phil Pendleton and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Center for Disease Control reported fentanyl is more involved in the deaths of young people under 50 than heart disease, cancer, accidents or anything else.

National Fentanyl Awareness Day is May 9, emphasizing education about the substance that is often found laced in other drugs.

“For young people I would tell them any prescription they are seeing online, I would assume it’s Fentanyl,” said Nancy Hale with Operation Unite.

Hale said people are consuming fentanyl and often not even knowing the drugs they bought online were laced with it. She said it takes as little as two milligrams to cause a deadly overdose.

“It isn’t only the prescription pills laced with fentanyl,” she said. “Fentanyl is showing up in common street drugs. Cocaine and Heroin.”

Operation Unite has resources that people statewide can access by calling 1-833-8-KY-HELP.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the release, a student at Whitley North Elementary School injured a classmate with...
SEKY student brought knife to elementary school, hurt classmate
Three people were arrested after a Magoffin County safety checkpoint
Three people arrested on drug charges at KSP checkpoint
Conner McGuire, 25.
Motorcyclist facing murder charge after Ky. police chase
crash
KSP investigating deadly crash in Clay County
Rhiannon Thacker, 33, was arrested Sunday night.
Police: Pikeville woman ‘snorted a line of meth,’ led chase through city

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Laurel County man pleads guilty to robbery charge in federal court
A driver hit and killed 14-year-old Johnathan Bridgeman while he was walking near Bypass Road...
Kentucky boy hit, killed by car during walk to break in new shoes
‘I’m a rockstar now!’ Dolly Parton’s rock album gets a release date
‘I’m a rockstar now!’ Dolly Parton’s rock album gets a release date
ELKHORN FLOODING FEB 2023
President Biden approves disaster declaration for 22 Kentucky counties