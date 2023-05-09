Missing man found dead in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The search for a missing Southeastern Kentucky man came to a heartbreaking end overnight.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered the body of Shawn Martin, 31, early Tuesday morning.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies said it appears that he fell from a cliff.

Martin was last seen Monday afternoon around 3 on Cloud Subdivision Road just west of London.

No other details were released.

