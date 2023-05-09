Missing man found dead in Laurel County
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The search for a missing Southeastern Kentucky man came to a heartbreaking end overnight.
Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered the body of Shawn Martin, 31, early Tuesday morning.
In a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies said it appears that he fell from a cliff.
Martin was last seen Monday afternoon around 3 on Cloud Subdivision Road just west of London.
No other details were released.
