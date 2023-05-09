Man accused of running over girlfriend while drunk, killing her

Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.
Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.(n/a)
By WDTV News Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) - A West Virginia man is facing charges after authorities say he ran over his girlfriend with his truck while drunk, WDTV reports.

Deputies were dispatched Saturday to a home on Salem Ridge Rd. in Rock Cave, West Virginia, where they found a woman, identified by authorities as Arlene Philips, laying on the ground surrounded by medical personnel.

Harold Samples, who authorities identified as Philips’ boyfriend, was standing nearby and had a “strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his person,” investigators wrote in a criminal complaint.

Samples told a deputy he had drank “four or five beers,” and ran over Philips as he was backing up, the complaint says. It also says numerous Bud Light cans were found at the scene.

Samples reportedly told deputies he did not mean to hurt Phillips.

Philips was flown to a hospital where she later died, authorities say.

Deputies gave Samples field sobriety tests which he was unable to perform, according to the complaint.

Samples was arrested and is being charged with felony DUI causing death.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the release, a student at Whitley North Elementary School injured a classmate with...
SEKY student brought knife to elementary school, hurt classmate
Conner McGuire, 25.
Motorcyclist facing murder charge after Ky. police chase
crash
KSP investigating deadly crash in Clay County
Three people were arrested after a Magoffin County safety checkpoint
Three people arrested on drug charges at KSP checkpoint
The vehicle was found near County Farm Road, having collided with a tree
London crews respond to abandoned wrecked vehicle

Latest News

A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
Hyundai and Kia thefts keep rising despite security fix
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Nonprofit Network
Kentucky Gives Day underway across the state
Photo Courtesy: Idle Time Marine Facebook
Pulaski County boat business heavily damaged in weekend fire
Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Peke, Frenchie, Aussie and, yes, PBGV make dog show finals
Kentucky Kingdom’s Hurricane Bay opening for 2019 season
Kentucky Kingdom opens for the 2023 season this weekend