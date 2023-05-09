Laurel County man pleads guilty to robbery charge in federal court

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man has pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in the London federal court.

Shawn Fox, 35, was arrested for robbing the Community Trust Bank in Corbin in the fall of 2022.

Fox will serve 80 months in prison.

The court is recommending he complete mental health, vocational and drug abuse programs.

Fox is in the custody of the United States Marshal.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.