Laurel County man pleads guilty to robbery charge in federal court

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man has pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in the London federal court.

Shawn Fox, 35, was arrested for robbing the Community Trust Bank in Corbin in the fall of 2022.

Fox will serve 80 months in prison.

The court is recommending he complete mental health, vocational and drug abuse programs.

Fox is in the custody of the United States Marshal.

