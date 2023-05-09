Kentucky Kingdom opens for the 2023 season this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s own theme park and entertainment destination, Kentucky Kingdom, will soon be open for the 2023 season.

Kentucky Kingdom said gates will be opening on May 13 with many new attractions, according to a press release.

New this year, Kentucky Kingdom will be hosting its first ever fireworks show titled Summer Blast, which will run every Friday and Saturday throughout July starting July 7.

Other attractions include roaming magicians and musicians, the XPogo Stunt Team, the WOW Water Circus and more, including the park’s many thrill rides and family-friendly attractions.

Kentucky Kingdom’s water park, Hurricane Bay, opens on May 27.

Season passes begin at $74.99 and offer a variety of options for guests, including a Gold and Diamond option that will allow guests early access to the water park every Saturday and Sunday.

“We look forward to welcoming families and guests back to the park for the 2023 season, especially with the many surprises we have lined up for this year,” Sarah Worrell, Kentucky Kingdom General Manager said in a release. “We’re proud to be Louisville’s daycation destination, and as we open our gates for the season, guests will be emersed in a safe, fun-filled getaway packed full with our many rides, attractions, and entertainment options only found right here in Louisville’s backyard.”

For more information and to purchase tickets or season passes, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.