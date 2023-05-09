Kentucky Gives Day underway across the state

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Nonprofit Network
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Nonprofit Network(Kentucky Nonprofit Network)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual Kentucky Gives Day online fundraising event is underway!

Between now and 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night, donors can choose between more than 260 non-profit organizations across the state to give a helping hand.

You can do that online at kygives.org.

“The pandemic has changed so much, but it can’t change Kentucky’s giving spirit,” said Danielle Clore, CEO of Kentucky Nonprofit Network, the state association of charities and host of the event in a news release. “Kentuckians are asked to rally with us for a powerful day of action to support the causes that help keep our communities thriving. Nonprofits need support now and every amount helps.”

Kentucky Gives Day is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky, Aetna Better Health of Kentucky, and the LG&E and KU Foundation.

We will have more on Kentucky Gives Day later on WYMT.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

