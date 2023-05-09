Kentucky flags to fly at half-staff following deadly shooting in Texas

By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, May 11.

The order comes after eight people were killed and others injured during a shooting in Allen, Texas on Saturday.

Gov. Beshear encouraged people, businesses and organizations across the state to join in the tribute.

