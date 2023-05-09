Kentucky family asks for help as man fights for his life after crash

Family raising money to help man critically injured in Madison Co. crash more than a week ago
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is still fighting for his life at UK Hospital more than a week after he was involved in a crash.

The family of Ezekiel Byrd is now asking the public for help.

Family members say Ezekiel deals with severe ADHD, so he can’t ever sit still. However, they say he channels all that activity and energy into positively affecting the lives of others.

“He would stop to help people on the side of the road, not even knowing who they were or what they were capable of. He would give the shirt off his back,” said Miranda Byrd, Ezekiel’s sister.

Unfortunately, the kind-hearted 25-year-old is now the one in need of help. He was in a car driving through the Kingston area of Madison County when the driver lost control.

“The guy didn’t initiate a turn, and it resulted in the truck hitting a utility pole, flipping four times and Zeke was ejected from the truck,” said Kylie Luszcz, Ezekiel’s fiancée.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they did respond to the scene and are investigating this crash. There is an open case of first-degree assault against the driver, but no charges have yet been filed.

Ezekiel lost a lung, his brain is swollen, and he is on dialysis for his kidneys, among other injuries.

So, his family is asking for help not just because of his medical bills but also because he has no life insurance and he may, tragically, leave behind his fiancee Kylie and four girls aged five and younger.

There is a GoFundMe for Ezekiel online, organized by his mother-in-law.

