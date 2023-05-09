Kentucky Ag Commissioner candidate makes campaign stop in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With the Kentucky primary election on deck for next week, campaign efforts are in full swing. So, Jonathan Shell swung by the Pikeville Farmer’s Market Monday, hoping to let some of his ideas take root with farmers in the area.

Shell, a former state representative for Dist. 71, brought his “Defending Ag and Freedom Tour” to the area, hoping to secure the Republican nomination for Commissioner of Agriculture next week over Richard Heath.

“The Department of Agriculture has a huge role in the state of Kentucky. It’s one of the largest regulatory agencies in the state. But, more importantly, I think that it is the voice of rural Kentucky,” he said.

The campaign stop, one of many on the tour, served as a way to speak to local farmers about his ideas and plans. He believes governmental pressures “place burdensome regulations on agriculture and threaten the freedoms that make rural America strong.” Something he hopes to address if elected to the role.

“We need more agricultural production in the state and less regulation on our farmers,” Shell said in a statement.

As a fifth-generation farmer, he wants to bring more secondary manufacturing careers into the Commonwealth, boost farm retail businesses and be a voice for the area. According to the Lancaster man, that all begins with meeting the people who need to be heard.

“The reason that I want to meet with the constituents that represent this department is because you can’t really know what you need- you can’t really know what the issues are- unless you’re talking to people,” he said.

The primary election is next Tuesday. You can find a sample ballot for your county here.

