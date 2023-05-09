‘I’m a rockstar now!’ Dolly Parton’s rock album gets a release date

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee icon Dolly Parton announced the release date for her upcoming rock album Tuesday.

The album is set to release on Nov. 17.

Parton told WVLT News in March that she decided to make the album after she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and now fans will have a chance to preorder it digitally, on CD or on vinyl. Streaming users can even pre-save it to their devices.

Previous Coverage: WVLT sits down with Dolly Parton for a one-on-one peak into her legacy and projects

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar!” Parton said on her website. I hope everyone enjoys the album as much as I have enjoyed putting it together!”

Fans who can’t wait for new music can listen to the lead track “World on Fire” on May 11.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.