‘I’m a rockstar now!’ Dolly Parton’s rock album gets a release date

Dolly Parton is set to release her rock and roll album Rockstar.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee icon Dolly Parton announced the release date for her upcoming rock album Tuesday.

The album is set to release on Nov. 17.

Parton told WVLT News in March that she decided to make the album after she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and now fans will have a chance to preorder it digitally, on CD or on vinyl. Streaming users can even pre-save it to their devices.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar!” Parton said on her website. I hope everyone enjoys the album as much as I have enjoyed putting it together!”

Fans who can’t wait for new music can listen to the lead track “World on Fire” on May 11.

