Human skeletal remains found in eastern Ky.

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human skeletal remains were found Tuesday afternoon in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers said the discovery was made over an embankment near state Route 2.

Investigators received a call around 3 p.m.

According to KSP, the remains were found by two people who were mushroom hunting.

Troopers say the remains will be sent off for identification.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.