Human skeletal remains found in eastern Ky.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human skeletal remains were found Tuesday afternoon in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers said the discovery was made over an embankment near state Route 2.

Investigators received a call around 3 p.m.

According to KSP, the remains were found by two people who were mushroom hunting.

Troopers say the remains will be sent off for identification.

