Hazard ARH reduces number of travel nurses, aims to improve nursing shortage

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation was experiencing a nursing shortage that would become even more critical when the world was put on pause in 2020.

“Well, across the country, there are staffing shortages throughout the entire spectrum of health care,” said Dr. Bart Francis, ARH Director of Emergency Medicine. “That’s from EMS, nursing, respiratory therapy, CT, ultrasound, MRI techs, lab techs, everything in the United States, we’ve seen a tremendous decline in the availability in qualified licensed personnel.”

Many hospitals have relied on the help of travel nurses to fill nursing gaps in particular.

As for Hazard ARH, the hospital has been reducing the number of travel nurses hired over the last few months.

This may be leaving many to wonder how they will continue providing the care people need.

Hazard ARH CEO Brian Springate said the hospital decided this alternative would help with costs and reduce training time since travel nurses can take longer to train than those who are full-time employees.

“And honestly, it was a much-needed decision. It was a decision that really involved fiscal accountability and fiscal responsibility, and how you continue to provide care for the community,” Springate said.

Springate said in order to counteract this decision and to curb any nursing shortages the hospital faces, ARH is focusing on recruitment.

“We created programs with our local colleges to bring in more nursing staff. We brought in more nurses in this last semester that have ever been brought in before,” Springate said.

Springate added the likelihood of the nursing shortage going away anytime soon is slim.

“You’ll have pockets of improvement, and we’ll continue to have pockets of improvement, and all we can do is help to stabilize what we have here knowing that we’re gonna have a continued shortage for many, many years,” he said. “That’s just part of it until everybody in high school and middle school decides, ‘I wanna be a nurse’ again.”

After working as a nurse and also working in administration for different hospitals across the nation, Springate said staffing shortages can be seen everywhere.

ARH is continuing to hire travel nurses, just at a decreased rate in order to change the hospital environment of relying solely on travel nurses to fill staff.

