Golden Alert issued for missing London man

The Sheriff's Office says that Ryan King has mental disabilities and was last seen in a red...
The Sheriff’s Office says that Ryan King has mental disabilities and was last seen in a red sleeveless shirt with blue jeans and boots(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing London man.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reported that Ryan King, 31, was last seen Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says that King has mental disabilities and is 5′10″, 150 pounds and last seen in a red sleeveless shirt with blue jeans and boots.

Anyone with knowledge of King’s location is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.

