Folks across the Commonwealth participate in annual Kentucky Gives Day

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Non-profits such as the Hindman Settlement School rely on the generosity of others. Executive director, Will Anderson said days like ‘Kentucky Gives Day’ are crucial.

“We rely on the goodwill and the generosity of the community you know, to keep us going,” he said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

After the flood, donations are even more important to carry out the mission. One project the Hindman Settlement School staff is working on is repairing the historic Uncle Sol’s Cabin and Museum which was damaged by the flood.

“The cabin is important to us because a gentleman named Solomon Everage played a key role in founding our school back in 1902,” Anderson said. “Unfortunately, it was impacted by the flood. We had I think 3.5 to 4 feet of water inside that cabin.”

Anderson said there is still repair work to be finished inside the school as well.

“You know you look at the building from the outside it looks fine but on the inside there’s no flooring, there’s no walls. You know, there’s a lot of work that goes into restoring those buildings,” he said.

Doug Naselroad, the director of the Troublesome Creek Stringed Instrument Company said following the flood, donations have helped them move forward.

“Well, our losses were immense. We lost about 40,000 square feet of programming space, our shops, our school, our museum was destroyed, the Appalachian Artisan Center’s clay studios,” he said.

Repairing the buildings plus reequipping them cost thousands of dollars said Naselroad, but their work is important to keep their employees going.

“We’re not just an employer. We employ people who are in recovery from addiction which has been our mission for years now. It’s very important to them to have some place to go and something to do, and income,” he said.

For any non-profit, Naselroad said that is why even the smallest gift can make the biggest difference.

“Our programs are need driven to begin with. So besides giving help we need to receive help sometimes,” he said.

Non-profits faced with flood-related issues are not the only ones hoping to receive donations.

In the Cumberland Valley, CASA of Knox, Laurel and Clay Counties is also participating in Kentucky Gives Day. CASA is a non-profit advocating for children through the court system. Volunteer Coordinator Rhonda Welch said that continually giving is important.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.